The African National Congress’ (ANC) Interim Provincial Committee in the Free State says ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the province gives it motivation despite the current political instability.

IPC spokesperson, Oupa Khoabane was speaking in Welkom where Ramaphosa was visiting as part of the Letsema campaign. The President will also visit a sewer network and a new clinic in the area.

Khoabane says the President will assess the progress that has been made at the sewer project, since his last visit to the area.

“The President’s visit gives us more motivation, to be able to turn things around that the ANC government must always ensure that the lives of the people, get better and better, despite the challenges that we’re having of resources.”

@MyANC President @cyrilramaphosa arriving for a briefing @Letsema campaign now underway in Matjhabeng – Free State Province. pic.twitter.com/nMhJRr4WgI — African National Congress (@MYANC) October 8, 2022