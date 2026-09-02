Ramaphosa’s Section 89 Report challenge has no merit: ATM’s lawyer

The lawyer representing the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Advocate Anton Katz SC, has told the Western Cape High Court that the application filed by President Cyril Ramaphosa asking the court to set aside Section 89 Independent Panel Report has no merits.

The report found that there is a prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committeed a serious violation of his oath of office regarding theft at his Phala Phala farm.

[HAPPENING NOW] ATM members in ward 115 of the @CityofCT joined Hon. @ZungulaVuyo and our legal team at the Cape Town High Court as Mr Ramaphosa attempts to avoid accountability regarding his impending impeachment. Our message is clear, No one is above the law!… pic.twitter.com/9LwvCZ6rHD — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) September 2, 2026

The ATM is one of the respondents on the matter.

Advocate Katz elaborates, “So let me just explained why we submit that this review is bad from start to finish and it should be dismissed. Its bad for two reasons, broadly. One is its clearly ameliorates on every level as that term suggested. And two on the merits the report got it right. We have heard the criticisms of the report. Tomorrow we will demonstrate that the criticisms are without any merits whatsoever. My learned friend will take the court to the report and show that every one of the criticism that we heard today about the bad faith, the four charges, the distinction between the test there is no merits in any of those criticisms.”

WC High Court hears the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report