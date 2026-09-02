Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Ramaphosa’s Section 89 Report challenge has no merit: ATM’s lawyer

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
SABC News

The lawyer representing the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Advocate Anton Katz SC, has told the Western Cape High Court that the application filed by President Cyril Ramaphosa asking the court to set aside Section 89 Independent Panel Report has no merits

The report found that there is a prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committeed a serious violation of his oath of office regarding theft at his Phala Phala farm.

The ATM is one of the respondents on the matter. 

Advocate Katz elaborates, “So let me just explained why we submit that this review is bad from start to finish and it should be dismissed. Its bad for two reasons, broadly. One is its clearly ameliorates on every level as that term suggested. And two on the merits the report got it right. We have heard the criticisms of the report. Tomorrow we will demonstrate that the criticisms are without any merits whatsoever. My learned friend will take the court to the report and show that every one of the criticism that we heard today about the bad faith, the four charges, the distinction between the test there is no merits in any of those criticisms.”

WC High Court hears the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News