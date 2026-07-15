Ramaphosa’s attempt to halt impeachment process a waste of time: MKP

uMkhonto WeSizwe Party Parliamentary leader Dr John Hlophe says the urgent interdict application by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt Parliament’s Impeachment Committee is a waste of the court’s time.

Hlophe was speaking on the steps of the Western Cape High Court, ahead of the hearing over the next two days.

The President wants the Parliamentary process suspended pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, that found that he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter.

[MEDIA STATEMENT]: MK PARTY REJECTS THE AD HOC COMMITTEE REPORT AS A POLITICAL TOOL TO PROTECT THE SO-CALLED GNU pic.twitter.com/T5vsIwRjDn — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) July 14, 2026

The committee is the result of a May Constitutional Court ruling that the National Assembly acted irrationally when it voted against the implementation of the report and that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against him.

The MKP, African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the United Africans Transformation (UAT) are respondents in this matter.

Hlophe gave his party’s views on the matter.

“We believe Ramaphosa is wasting time. [He] can’t interdict inquiry directed by apex court. There is no further appeal. Once [the ConCourt] makes a ruling, no other court will have jurisdiction to entertain the matter,” adds Hlophe.

ATM member of Parliament Vuyo Zungula says Ramaphosa’s argument that the continuation of the Impeachment Committee would cause him irreparable harm, cannot be more important than Parliament doing its work.

Zungula explains, “His bone of contention is that he’s going to suffer when it comes to his reputation if this process continues. And our strong argument is to say you can’t then elevate the perceived reputational harm of a President over the constitutional obligation of Parliament to hold him accountable. That is our argument for today.”