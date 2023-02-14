Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is worse than that of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

John Steenhuisen was participating in the Joint State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the Cape Town City Hall.

Steenhuisen reminded Ramaphosa how the administration under Zuma was labelled nine wasted years. He says this happened at a dinner with business executives on the sidelines at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2019.

Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa was a speaker at the dinner.

“You Mister President are somehow guilty of something even worse than the thing that you once accused Zuma of, for President Zuma presided over nine wasted years, you sir presided over five disastrous year,” Steenhuisen says.

He says, “If you thought that we lost some gains under Zuma, then under this administration we have gained only losses. To quote one of the ANC’s favourite thinkers Karl Marx, history repeats itself. First as tragedy, and then as fuss and that is exactly what you have brought on South Africa.”

“What happened under Zuma was a tragedy, what happened under you is a fuss,” added Steenhuisen.

State of the Nation Address Debate:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>