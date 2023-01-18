President Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge to former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution bid against him will be heard on the 17th and 18th of May 2023.

Ramaphosa was served with a summons a day before the ANC’s 55th Conference in December, last year. This came after former President Zuma launched a private prosecution bid against the President for allegedly contravening the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Act on the alleged disclosure of his medical records.

Zuma to continue with his private prosecution:

Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of failing to act on the alleged breach, which he argues compromised, the NPA and by extension, the criminal justice system as a whole.

Ramaphosa recently won the first round in the legal showdown between him and his predecessor when the Gauteng High Court granted him an interim interdict pending the outcome of his application.

Zuma is proceeding with his appearance at the Gauteng High Court on Thursday, which President Ramaphosa is not required to attend.

VIDEO: Adv Paul Hoffman reacts to Ramaphosa vs Zuma court judgment