As Lesotho prepares for the inauguration of the new Prime Minister, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Basotho well ahead of the ceremony on Friday.

Sam Matekane has taken an oath as a Member of Parliament, while veteran politician Tlohang Sekhamane has been elected as the Speaker of the House.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa will attend the inauguration ceremony.

Magwenya says, “Attending the inauguration will provide President Ramaphosa with the opportunity to congratulate the Prime Minister-elect on his electoral success and the people of the Kingdom for conducting successful elections. The visit to Lesotho will also cement relations with the Kingdom of Lesotho and its new leadership.”

Parliamentary seats

Last week, voting authorities in Lesotho said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after the October 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting.

The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by diamond magnate, Sam Matekane, won the most seats in this month’s vote but fell short of an overall majority in the southern African kingdom’s 120-member parliament.

Last week, the party struck a deal to form a coalition government with two other opposition parties as the nation strives to emerge from years of political instability under the former ruling All Basotho Convention, which had been in power since 2017.

VIDEO | Political analyst Dr Tlohang Letsie says the results of the poll seem to indicate a protest vote:

