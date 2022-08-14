African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa is no longer expected to address the close of the North West Conference in Rustenburg on Sunday.

The conference is adjourning on Sunday evening. It is expected to resume on the 25th of this month and is expected to run from then until the 27th.

According to Nomvula Mokonyane, a criminal case has been opened and there’s footage to submit as evidence. The NEC says these alleged duplicates will not compromise the NW ANC provincial conference, as they don’t have 3 way verification features #SABCNews — Tebogo Phakedi (@TebogoPhakedi) August 14, 2022

Ramaphosa is then expected to address the close of the conference. The conference has been plagued by numerous delays this weekend, some of which were linked to the accreditation of delegates.

ANC NEC member Obed Bapela has addressed a media conference in Rustenburg.