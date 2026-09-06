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Ramaphosa warns against attacks on police officers

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the SAPS Commemoration Day event, September 6, 2026.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the SAPS Commemoration Day event, September 6, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned those who attack police officers that they will face the full might of the law.

This as police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty have been honoured at a special commemoration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa says those responsible for killing police officers must be arrested. He has warned that there will be no safe haven for anyone who targets officers.

“When a criminal points a weapon at a police officer, they are confronting not merely that officer, they are confronting the authority of the Republic of South Africa. They are essentially confronting all of us. For this reason, those who murder police officers must know that the full might of the law will be brought upon them.”

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa addresses SAPS Commemoration Day:

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