Ramaphosa votes at home in Chiawelo, Soweto

The country’s first citizen has voted where he grew up and went to school at Hitekani Primary in Chiawelo, Soweto.

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacted with voters after casting his vote. He reflected on what happened across the country as voting progressed.

He said he was pleased with the level of attendance at most polling stations. “This is a great day for democracy in SA and I have heard that voting has started throughout the country and it is going well. I am very delighted to be here with my wife in the township where I grew up and it is great to meet so many people coming to vote for the stabilization and extension of our democracy and this is the great day where SA decided on the future of the country.”

The President has also registered his concern at the alleged incidents of some interference in the work of the IEC.

“We are concerned about the incidents that have been reported where the IEC has raised its concerns but also one incident where the police had to intervene by arresting those who were interfering with the work of the IEC. The work of the IEC is sacrosanct, it should have never been interfered with because when you interfere with the work of the IEC you are really interfering with our democracy and you are trying to subvert the will of the people. So we are concerned and we are once again calling on all SA that all of us must abide by the prescripts of the Electoral Law and our constitution as well.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are concerned about those who try to interfere with the work of the IEC.

Abuse of state resources

President Ramaphosa used the opportunity to dismiss accusations that he abused state resources when he addressed the nation on Sunday evening, two days before the election.

Several parties including the EFF have complained with the MK Party and the DA taking the matter to court.

“Well yes, some political parties have taken issue with the address I delivered. It had two components: One component was to talk about the readiness of the elections and the other component was to close off on the sixth administration that is coming to an end. And, we sought to say to the people of SA as they go into an election they should vote for any party they like and that they should be assured that all of us have done a great deal of work in taking this country forward and I was also careful to say all of us but that has now become a matter of court so the less said by myself the better.”

President Ramaphosa will visit the Results Operations Centre in Midrand within the next coming days as the country decides who should govern for the next five years.