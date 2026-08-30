Ramaphosa urges residents of Hammanskraal to vote for ANC

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged residents of Hammanskraal to vote for the party in the upcoming Local Government Elections, saying this will help restore service delivery.

Addressing supporters at the party’s regional rally at the Nelson Mandela Sports Ground, Ramaphosa says the ANC aims to restore service delivery disparities affecting townships in the Tshwane municipal area since the party lost its majority in the municipal council.

He says his government is working to ensure that residents of Hammanskraal have consistent water supply.

Ramaphosa has been on the campaign trail in Gauteng this weekend. “When you go to suburban areas you find water, electricity and all services. But in townships there is none of that. That is why I say only the ANC has the capacity to service all communities.”

Some residents of Hammanskraal, who attended the ANC’s regional manifesto rally, have asked the party to resolve the high rate of youth unemployment. President asks residents to vote for the ANC on November 4th, promising to ensure service delivery in townships. Some of the residents urged the ANC to look into the high cost of electricity.

“These smart meters are making us to spend a lot of money, and you find that we are only having only a grandma in that house and they have to spend that money on electricity,” a resident says.

“We are going to support the ANC, but we really hope that they change, that they take accountability and as the youth of SA we are not happy with unemployment,” explains another resident.