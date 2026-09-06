Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Ramaphosa urges police integrity amid Madlanga Commission scrutiny

  • The South African Police Service is honouring 12 police officers who died in the line of duty.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mongwadi Molokome
Bontle Motsoatsoe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the police to carry out their duties with integrity, given that the Police Service is under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into the infiltration of the country’s criminal justice system.

Ramaphosa was addressing the families and colleagues of the 12 fallen officers in Pretoria on Sunday, marking the SAPS Commemoration Day.

He says the police should focus on serving communities with honour instead of following the conduct of the few who are engaging in criminality.

“At this moment, the South African Police Service is operating under intense public scrutiny—the eyes of the South African public are looking at you as the police officers of our country. Serious allegations and revelations before the judicial commission of inquiry have raised legitimate concerns about leadership, accountability, and institutional integrity. These matters must be confronted; they must be investigated thoroughly, and where there has been wrongdoing, there must be accountability.

South African Police Service honours fallen police officers:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News