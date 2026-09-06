Ramaphosa urges police integrity amid Madlanga Commission scrutiny

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the police to carry out their duties with integrity, given that the Police Service is under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into the infiltration of the country’s criminal justice system.

Ramaphosa was addressing the families and colleagues of the 12 fallen officers in Pretoria on Sunday, marking the SAPS Commemoration Day.

Serve with authority, but also with humility. Serve with courage, but also with discipline. Serve with professionalism, integrity and respect for the Constitution. And protect one another.https://t.co/yXQNsba0IM — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 6, 2026

He says the police should focus on serving communities with honour instead of following the conduct of the few who are engaging in criminality.

“At this moment, the South African Police Service is operating under intense public scrutiny—the eyes of the South African public are looking at you as the police officers of our country. Serious allegations and revelations before the judicial commission of inquiry have raised legitimate concerns about leadership, accountability, and institutional integrity. These matters must be confronted; they must be investigated thoroughly, and where there has been wrongdoing, there must be accountability.

South African Police Service honours fallen police officers: