Ramaphosa urges men to confront GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a fresh call for South African men to confront and challenge gender-based violence, saying it’s unacceptable that women and children live in fear because of the actions of men.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Africa’s largest radio station, Ukhozi FM, Ramaphosa said men must hold one another accountable and help end the country’s gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) crisis.

His remarks come as shock and anger grip the Thembisa community following the discovery of the body of a half-naked woman near Mooifontein Cemetery in Ekurhuleni.

The President is in KwaZulu-Natal campaigning for his party, the African National Congress (ANC), ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

Video| Ramaphosa chats to Ukhozi FM’s Vusizwe Langa and V Mthembu:

