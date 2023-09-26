President Cyril Ramaphosa says the world needs to do more to speedily tackle climate change.

He says this is the message he delivered at last week’s United General Assembly’s Climate Ambition Summit in New York.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says that developed countries need to provide the finance to cover the loss and damage that climate disasters have caused.

There have been climate disasters in parts of South Africa including the Western and Eastern Cape as well as in other African countries that include Libya.

Ramaphosa says as the world works to address climate change it must avoid measures that, while intended to reduce global warming, simply further increase the vulnerability of developing economies.

One of these measures is the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which will increase tariffs on all imports into the EU that are produced through carbon-intensive processes.

He says the unique circumstances of countries with low levels of development must be taken into account when tackling the issue of climate change.

Ramaphosa elaborates:

The transformation of the energy landscape in Africa is a priority. As African countries we have called on the international community to support efforts to increase the continent’s renewable energy capacity while ensuring energy security for Africa’s people.… pic.twitter.com/ftDxpA9hg6 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 26, 2023