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Ramaphosa urges BRICS local manufacturing boost

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the BRICS Summit
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says BRICS countries must build local manufacturing industries and move beyond being suppliers of raw materials and consumers of goods produced elsewhere.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, Ramaphosa said the organisation should use shifting global trade patterns, technological advances and climate challenges as an opportunity to build a more resilient, diversified and inclusive economy.

He called for deeper productive partnerships and greater value creation among BRICS nations.

“The council must serve not simply as a forum for consultation but as a mechanism for developing commercial relationships and productive partnerships. As BRICS, we find ourselves at an inflection point as the global economy is reshaped as trade patterns shift, as technological advances accelerate and climate pressures increase.”

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