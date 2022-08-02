President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on anyone with information about the mass rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last week to speak out.

In his letter to the nation, Ramaphosa says that a legal provision that came into effect on July 31 now makes it a crime not to report a sexual offence against a vulnerable person.

Other laws to strengthen the fight against gender-based violence signed into law earlier this year include expanding the scope of the sex offender’s register and training prosecutors and magistrates in the new legislation.

He has also urged society to promote positive attitudes around gender equality and assist in supporting survivors of gender abuse.

Ramaphosa says these horrible acts of brutality are an affront to the rights of women and girls to live and work in freedom and safety.

He says, “While they pursue the suspects in this crime, the South African Police Service must also pay immediate attention to the concerns of the community of West Village, where the incident occurred, who say they are under siege from armed gangs in the area. Rapists have no place in our society. We call upon communities to work with the police to ensure that these criminals are apprehended and prosecuted. Our communities must not shelter criminals in their midst.”

“There is always someone in our communities who knows something, who heard something or who even witnessed something. The problem is many of us choose to keep quiet because the perpetrator is a friend, a partner or a colleague. Or we are just afraid and fear victimisation. It is important to remember that all tip-offs received by the SAPS Crime Stop contact centre are treated confidentiality.”

Rapists have no place in our society. But for those who commit such acts to be apprehended and prosecuted, communities have to give up criminals sheltering in their midst. #WomensMonth2022 https://t.co/tCgusGdDG8 pic.twitter.com/3Igv0WEbyY — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 1, 2022

Suspects

The case against 81 suspects who were arrested in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg over the weekend, has been postponed to Wednesday.

The suspects appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were arrested following the gang rape of eight women who were part of a production crew shooting a music video. At this stage, none of the suspects have yet been linked to the rapes.

Many of them were nabbed on allegations of illegal mining, possession of explosives, stolen goods, illegal firearms and ammunition as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

Out of the 81 suspects, 20 of them were juveniles.

Police say the film crew was working on site when the attack took place on Thursday near a mine dump in Krugersdorp.

According to police the gun-wielding attackers gang raped the women and robbed them of their belongings.

Meanwhile, outside court – scores of GBV activists and members of various political parties gathered to voice their concerns over the incident.

The video below is reporting on the court appearance:

