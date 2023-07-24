President Cyril Ramaphosa has tasked the new leadership of the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) with various tasks including pushing for 40% of government procurement to go to female-owned businesses and mobilising for the ANC for the 2024 elections.

The ANC Women’s League concludes its three day conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Sunday, after a delayed programme due to a difficult registration process on the first day.

Former Secretary General of the ANCWL, Sisisi Tolashe is the new President of the ANC Women’s League. Tolashe is to be deputised by Lungi Gcabashe with Secretary General being Nokuthula Nqaba, Deputy Secretary General Dina Pule and Treasurer General is MacQueen Letsoha-Mathae.

Sisisi Tolashe elected new ANC Women’s League leader

Ramaphosa addresses the new leadership, delegating different crucial tasks to it. These include advocating for women’s access to quality education and skill development, equal work for equal pay, and access to capital and financial resources including land.

Ramaphosa believes that procurement for female-owned enterprises should be prioritised.

“This is an important issue so that we can empower the women of our country and in government we are moving forward with this yes we are moving forward in preparing women with workshops and training it is taking time but it is something that must happen so that the women of our country must know so that the women of our country can know that they have a set aside of 40% of the procurement of services and goods.”

Ramaphosa also emphasises the necessity of a decisive victory for the ANC in next year’s election. He says women constitute the largest number of people who are registered to vote.

“As women you constitute the largest number of people who are registered to vote than men and at voting time it is you as the women of South Africa who turn out in larger numbers than men and therefore as we approach the 2024 elections the ANC Women’s League has an important role to play because when it comes to mobilising for the ANC you are right at the top there and we thank you for that.”

With the adjournment of the Conference on Sunday night, a number of loose ends must still be tied up. These include announcing the names of the 40 additional members that will sit on the League’s National Executive Committee.

A second installment of the conference will also be convened virtually at a date to be announced to finalise policy resolutions.

VIDEO: ANCWL 13th National Conference I Nomination Results announcement, Ramaphosa’s closing remarks:

