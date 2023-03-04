Political parties in Parliament have expressed mixed reactions to former Deputy President David Mabuza‘s role as leader of Government Business.

Some claim he did a good job in this capacity, while others accuse him of failing to rein in errant ministers who neglected their parliamentary obligations.

They now express their hope that whoever President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints in this position will discipline those ministers.

While the country is waiting for the cabinet reshuffle, some parties say there is an urgent need for the President to appoint a new Leader of Government Business to manage relations between the executive and parliament.

More details in the report below: