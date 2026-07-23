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Ramaphosa unveils national plan to address water challenges

Droplet of water from a tap.
  • Droplet of water from a tap.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pixabay
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled a National Water Action Plan that is aimed at addressing water challenges that municipalities across the country face.

The committee will work with municipalities to mobilise resources, recover critical services and expand access to clean, reliable water and dignified sanitation across the country.

In a statement, the President also announced a partnership between the National Water Crisis Committee also known as WATERCOM, and the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.

It will focus on rooting out corruption, theft and vandalism in the country’s water systems, including the water tanker and construction mafias.

Ramaphosa says, “WATERCOM is working with municipalities to mobilise resources, expertise, and new partnerships to stabilise failing systems, recover critical services and expand access across the country. It will ensure a coordinated approach to the institutional and financing reforms necessary to achieve water security, including ring-fencing water revenues to ensure adequate maintenance of water assets and increasing investment in bulk water and distribution infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, to mark International Nelson Mandela Day, Ramaphosa launched the National Water Access Acceleration Programme in Hammanskraal, including 67 boreholes.

 

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