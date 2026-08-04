Ramaphosa to unveil upgraded King Nyabela Hospital

Ekangala residents in Mpumalanga will now have better access to healthcare. President Cyril Ramaphosa will open the state-of-the-art King Nyabela Hospital in the Nkangala District Municipality on Tuesday.
The hospital is a replacement and upgrade of the old Middelburg Hospital.
It is named in honour of a leader of the Ndzundza-Ndebele people, who was the son of King Mabhoko.
The 220-bed facility is a Level 1 district hospital and comprises a full suite of clinical departments, including internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and high care.
HAPPENING TODAY
Join President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, and the Premier of Mpumalanga Province, Mr Mandla Ndlovu, as they lead the official opening of the King Nyabela District Hospital in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.
The new… pic.twitter.com/HSsyEBoujb
— GCIS_Mpumalanga (@GCISMpumalanga) August 4, 2026