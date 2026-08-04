Ramaphosa to unveil upgraded King Nyabela Hospital

Ekangala residents in Mpumalanga will now have better access to healthcare. President Cyril Ramaphosa will open the state-of-the-art King Nyabela Hospital in the Nkangala District Municipality on Tuesday.

The hospital is a replacement and upgrade of the old Middelburg Hospital.

It is named in honour of a leader of the Ndzundza-Ndebele people, who was the son of King Mabhoko.

The 220-bed facility is a Level 1 district hospital and comprises a full suite of clinical departments, including internal medicine, surgery, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and high care.