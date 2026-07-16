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Ramaphosa to officiate announcement of Toyota’s R10.4 bn investment

  • Toyota logo on display at the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the announcement of Toyota South Africa Motors‘ R10,4 billion investment in Durban on Thursday.

The event will focus on the automotive industry’s transition to cleaner energy and new technologies.

The investment is expected to strengthen South Africa’s manufacturing sector and boost economic growth.

Ramaphosa will conclude his visit by attending the Special Economic Zones Achievement Awards Gala Dinner at the Durban ICC in evening.

The ceremony will recognise the contribution of South Africa’s 12 Special Economic Zones to investment, job creation, industrialisation, and export growth.

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