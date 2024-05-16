Ramaphosa to meet officials and George building collapse families

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to meet with disaster officials and families of the deceased workers when he visits the site of a collapsed building in George in the Western Cape today.

The death toll stands at 33.

The deceased include South Africans, Zimbabweans, Malawians, Mozambicans and one person from Lesotho.

A well-known South African undertaker has come on board to pay for burials taking place locally.

Freddy Mafa is a Zimbabwean national living in George who has been assisting the bereaved families.

“The information we received is that Avbob will able to offer a service worth R18 000 to carry the body, embalm it in Cape Town and take it to Johannesburg. And then the families will pay R7000 to take the body home. Most of these people are able to afford that,” says Mafa.

George Building Collapse I Families hopeful President Ramaphosa’s visit will provide answers, help:



Meanwhile, the developers at the site of the deadly building collapse in George in the Western Cape say they will cooperate with authorities involved in the investigation into the tragedy.

Liatel Developers say in a statement that they have ensured that they have representatives at the disaster site to assist in rescue efforts.

Managing Director Theuns Kruger also expressed sympathy with the families and the victims of the tragedy.

The George service clubs in the Western Cape as well as NGO’s have distributed food parcels to the affected families in the George collapsed building disaster. These charity organisations have committed to providing for them for the next few months.

George Building Collapse | Talking with survivor Delvin Safers and the man who saved his life: