African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says he will make his intentions known on whether or not he is available to serve for a second term as party president, at the ANC’s elective conference in December. This follows his nomination for a second term by his own branch in Chiawelo, Soweto.

Ramaphosa has been endorsed by five provinces so far. The Chiawelo branch also nominated Paul Mashatile for the position Deputy President, Stan Mathabatha for National Chairperson, Mdumseni Ntuli for Secretary General, Nomvula Mokonyana for Deputy Secretary General and spokesperson Pule Mabe for Treasurer General.

So far Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape have given Ramaphosa the nod. Whilst the names of other ANC leaders were thrown in the hat for the other top five positions, Ramaphosa chose to keep his preferences to himself, never seconding or endorsing anyone for a position.

He also said he will wait for the nomination processes of the party to unfold, and will only make his intentions clear in two months’ time.

“My own indication will be voiced at Nasrec like last time but to watch and see members who have been here for almost half the day sitting patiently and being willing to participate in the very good democratic process that underpins the ANC its most impressive and for me personally it is humbling and for me it is humbling and a joy to be amongst fellow members of a branch of the ANC.”

Quizzed by journalists why he thought he should lead the ANC and the country for another five years after the governing party’s December elective conference, Ramaphosa had this to say.

“I have been very clear in saying having been elected I must address all these challenges that face our people and have done so to the very best of my ability in terms of addressing of these challenges a number of people say president you got into office and the wrong time even having to deal with state capture and yes that has been my lot as president but I have given it my best shot and will continue to do so in service to South Africa.”

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media in Soweto: