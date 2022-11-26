The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the party’s Letsema Campaign to Itsoseng near Lichtenburg in the North West on Saturday.

Ramaphosa’s visit comes just two weeks before by-elections are expected to be held in the embattled Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

The municipality had its council dissolved in light of ongoing service delivery shortcomings, maladministration and political infighting.

The municipality had two parallel councils with two mayors, two speakers and two chief whips.

“The president of the ANC, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa is here in the North West visiting the province as part of the national Letsema campaign which is a program of the National Executive Committee. The president will visit Kgosi Rapulane in the morning. He will also have engagements with branches of the ANC in Ngaka Modiri Molema. He will then later address the rally in Ward 12 as part of engaging with the communities,” says Tumelo Maruping, ANC provincial spokesperson.

