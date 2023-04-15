African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a delegation of the party’s national leaders on a visit to Limpopo this weekend.

Members of the party’s National Working Committee will be in the province for various engagements in all the five regions.

Ramaphosa will be in the Vhembe region where he is expected to meet with traditional leaders. Some party officials in municipalities in Vhembe are implicated in corruption related to the looting of the defunct VBS mutual bank.

Jimmy Machaka, ANC provincial spokesperson says, “Saturday and Sunday the National Working Committee will interact with the provincial executive of the ANC to check the state of governance both at the level of municipalities and the provincial government, as well as the state of the ANC as the organisation in the province. And then Monday meet as the national working committee to process whatever report that will emanate from this visit.”

Meanwhile, some residents of the Lephalale Municipality in the Waterberg district say the ANC leadership must resolve the ongoing dispute over who should be the mayor.

“All we want is for them to remove the councillors here. I hope maybe by next week everything will be sorted they are going to give us right people to lead this Lephalale so that we can get a proper service delivery,” says one community member.