Ramaphosa to lead District Development Model Imbizo in North West

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to spearhead the second leg of the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo in the North West today, marking a significant step in the government’s commitment to addressing long standing service delivery challenges in the region.

The President’s visit follows his earlier engagement with the community in March 2022, during which the pressing issues of service delivery deficiencies were prominently highlighted, compelling the government to pledge immediate action.

Emphasising the crucial role of the Presidential Imbizo in fostering direct community participation and accountability, Ramaphosa is expected to provide an account of the strides taken by the government in resolving the persistent challenges afflicting the North West community.

The previous Imbizo in the province witnessed a charged atmosphere, with community members passionately expressing their grievances, prompting the government’s commitment to prioritise key initiatives, including infrastructure repairs and intensified crime prevention efforts.

In 2018, the province was placed under administration due to its failure to fulfill its constitutional obligations, signalling the gravity of the systemic challenges prevalent in the region. While the administrative oversight has since been lifted, the President’s engagement with the residents today serves as a litmus test, gauging the tangible impact of the interventions implemented to uplift the community’s living standards.

Anticipating a significant turnout, hundreds of residents are expected to convene at the Ikageng stadium in Potchefstroom, North West, where they will have the opportunity to directly interface with President Ramaphosa.

The visit will encompass site inspections of completed government projects, enabling Ramaphosa to gain firsthand insights into the progress made since the last Imbizo held in Mahikeng in 2022.

