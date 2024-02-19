Ramaphosa to kick off ANC’s build-up to its manifesto launch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa will today kick off the party’s build-up to its manifesto launch this weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Ramaphosa is expected to commemorate the late party President John Langalibalele Dube before heading to a volunteer launch in Inanda, north of Durban.

He will also lay a wreath at Dube’s grave.

Yesterday, ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi joined the Youth League at a mini-rally as part of the build-up activities to the Mayihlome Rally.

On Saturday, Hundreds of party members converged at KwaMashu’s rooftop restaurant on the north of Durban, where the party’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile was visiting.

Mashatile is crisscrossing the province ahead of the rally.