President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host his Ivory Coast counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara for a state visit to the country.

This follows President Ramaphosa’s visit to Côte d’Ivoire last year during his East African tour.

The pair will hold bilateral discussions, sign several agreements as well as address a South Africa – Côte d’Ivoire Business Forum.

The two countries enjoy close economic ties with the total trade between the two increasing from over R1 billion in 2019 to R2 billion in 2021.