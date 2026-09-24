Ramaphosa to headline Heritage Day Celebrations in Oudtshoorn

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the national Heritage Day celebrations in Oudtshoorn in the Little Karoo on Thursday.

The event at the Bongolethu Stadium will be held under the theme “Celebrating Our Living Heritage: Strengthening the Ties That Bind Us.”

The programme will highlight South Africa’s diverse cultural heritage, with a focus on social cohesion, ubuntu and a shared sense of belonging.

Up to five thousand people are expected to attend the event.

The celebration was initially planned for KwaZulu-Natal, before being moved to George and then Oudtshoorn at short notice.

Oudtshoorn hosted the national Heritage Day celebrations last year, when Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered the keynote address.