President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday formally present a certificate of recognition to the AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, in front of over 40 000 people, at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

The new Zulu monarch officially ascended to the throne in August at a traditional ceremony in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Among the high-profile guests who have already confirmed that they will attend the coronation of the AmaZulu King is King Mswati III of the Kingdom of eSwatini.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s ascension to the Zulu throne marks a new era for the Zulu nation.

This will be the first time in over 50 years that an event of this magnitude is taking place in KwaZulu-Natal.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was coronated in 1971.

The new Zulu monarch’s ascension comes with huge expectations following his late father’s reign.

He had played a critical role in preserving and promoting Zulu culture, language and traditions during his 50-year reign.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

AmaZulu King must be the uniting voice of the people

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he hopes that after his coronation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be a uniting voice for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and pioneer service delivery to the citizens of the province.

He says Saturday’s coronation marks a new beginning for the AmaZulu Nation across the country in making sure that there is direction from the Royal family.

“We hope he’s going to be unifying voice of the people here in KwaZulu-Natal, but also an advocate for good service delivery. A lot of his subjects now live in municipalities and as you’ve said, some under the DA. And we hope he’s going to be an advocate of good governance so that residents achieve service delivery, they get services and that there is development here in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Meanwhile, many are curious to see if former president Jacob Zuma will attend the event.

Process of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation: Prof Sihawukele Ngubane