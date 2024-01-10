Ramaphosa to eulogise renowned photographer Peter Magubane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of the late renowned photographer and activist, Peter Magubane, to be held at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg, this morning.

Magubane, who passed away on the first of this month at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness, played a pivotal role in documenting critical moments during South Africa’s liberation struggle. His photographic coverage included significant events such as the Rivonia Trial, the 1956 Women’s March, and the 1976 students’ uprising.

Recognized as a resilient freedom fighter, Magubane utilized his lens to expose injustices and atrocities globally during the apartheid era. Described as a silent observer, his images captured historic events that resonated not only within the country but also with the international community.

The late photographer and published author received numerous awards throughout the years for his impactful work, earning him legendary status in the field.

In recognition of his contributions, Ramaphosa has accorded Magubane a Provincial Official Funeral Category Two.

Dr Peter Magubane remembered and honoured at a memorial service

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>