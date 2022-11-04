South Africa’s Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a state visit to Kenya next week Wednesday.

Magwenya addressed the media at Parliament on Friday.

President William Ruto has invited Ramaphosa to discuss a range of issues including continental affairs.

The visit will include a business forum focusing on trade and investment between Kenya and South Africa.

Magwenya says the visit is also aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

“According to the World Bank, Kenya is east Africa’s largest economy and gateway to the region with a GDP that stands at over 110 billion US dollars as of 2021. Kenya is South Africa’s largest trading partner outside of the SADC region, making South Africa the biggest seller of goods to Kenya on the continent.”

COP27 Summit

Meanwhile, Magwenya says Ramaphosa will on Monday lead a South African delegation to Sharm El-Sheik in Egypt for the COP27 Summit.

Magwenya says the focus will be securing maximum ambition in terms of climate action and also to honour the previous commitments at COP26.

“With COP27 taking place in Africa, it presents an opportunity to advance African priority issues. Namely, raising the ambitions on mitigation, adaptation and support to developing countries, advancing arrangements for loss and damage, build on progress made in Glascow on the importance of a Just Transition; and advanced discussions on the special needs and circumstances of Africa.”

Magwenya addresses the media on Ramaphosa’s public engagements: