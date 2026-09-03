Ramaphosa to deliver inaugural Nokuthula Simelane Memorial Lecture

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the inaugural Nokuthula Simelane Memorial Lecture at the University of Mpumalanga on Thursday.

Simelane, who was from Bethal in Mpumalanga, was a student activist and a member of the then ANC’s military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

She went missing after the special branch of the apartheid police abducted her in 1983.

Some members of the public believe that a lot should be done to preserve Simelane’s legacy.

“From the different newspapers I read there about Nokuthula Simelane, the history of freedom fighters here in Mpumalanga in Bethal. She disappeared in the early 80s. From there, we never see anything about her up until today.”

“I know about Nokuthula Simelane, only a little bit of history about her. Even at school, the history of South Africa is not well taught. The kids who are learning history today, they learn about other countries instead of the things that happened here.”

Related video: