President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at De Aar West stadium, in the Northern Cape province, as the country commemorates Human Rights Day.

The day marks 63 years since the Sharpeville massacre where 69 anti-pass marchers were killed and 180 others injured by apartheid police.

Residents of De Aar say they have nothing to commemorate, as they are still subjected to human rights violations, which include a lack of housing and poor service delivery.

Residents say they are skeptical about the address by Ramaphosa and doubt it will improve their lives.

South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day on Tuesday: