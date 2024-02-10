Ramaphosa to attend the Football for Humanity match on Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Sunday attend the Football for Humanity match between the Palestinian national team and a South African side at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium.

The Football for Humanity international game, held under the theme “Peace, Hope, and Solidarity,” aims to provide Palestinian players with the opportunity to enjoy their favourite sport in conditions of peace and sound infrastructure.

This event symbolizes South Africa’s historic solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle against illegal occupation and violent excesses by the State of Israel.

The Football for Humanity event will showcase the Palestine National Football Team in two exhibition matches on Sunday, 11 February, and Sunday, 18 February, at Athlone Stadium.

The South African side will be coached by football legends Boebie Solomons, Dr. Jomo Sono, and Farouk Khan.

