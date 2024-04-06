Ramaphosa to attend commemoration of Rwanda genocide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to participate in the Commemoration of Genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda tomorrow.

Rwanda is observing thirty years since millions of Tutsis were killed in 1994. The commemoration will be attended by several heads of state and government.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor addressed the media in Johannesburg regarding the event.

Pandor says, “We never asked questions about commemorations – when it is holocaust commemoration – but when is genocide in Rwanda we pose the questions. Countries can decide what it is they commemorate. Just as we on March 21 commemorate the events of Sharpeville. I believe that given what the world is experiencing today with the onslaught against the people of Palestine, it is important that we mark in very direct terms the question of Genocide.”

