President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday jet off to the much anticipated 36th AU Summit in Ethiopia.

The gathering of continental leaders will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the 20th anniversary of the creation of the African Union (AU) in 2002, which is the successor of the OAU.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa will chair the AU Peace and Security summit on the political situation in the Eastern DRC.

Magwenya says, “The President indicated that our focus will be on collaboration on sustainable development, the just energy transition, industrialisation and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. South Africa, together with our neighbours in the Southern African Customs Union, will soon finalise our industrial offer on the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

“Once fully operationalised, the Continental Free Trade will provide an unprecedented opportunity to deepen African economic integration, grow national economies, and open up new frontiers and markets for South African companies,” he adds.