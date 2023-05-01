President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the challenges facing South African workers at the showgrounds in Bethlehem in the Free State on Workers’ Day today.

Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC President will attend the country’s largest labour federation, Cosatu’s May Day celebrations together with tripartite alliance partner, the South African Communist Party.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at commemoration of Workers’ Day:

Ramaphosa is scheduled to address workers at noon just after the keynote address by COSATU President Zingiswa Losi.

Cosatu will also commemorate Workers’ Day along with the 20th anniversary of the tragic passing of 51 municipal workers on the 1st of May in 2003. Workers from Northern Cape were on their way to a Workers’ Day rally in Qwa Qwa. Their bus plunged into the Sol Plaatje dam previously known as Saulspoort Dam on the outskirts of Bethlehem in the eastern Free State.

Cosatu provincial secretary, Monyatso Mahlatsi elaborates.

“We will be honouring their lives and making sure that their memories remains with us. We will start at town hall with the briefing of the leadership, go to Sol Plaatjie dam to unveil the name plugs that we have put there to honour those workers. One of the key issues that we will be putting across is the issue of municipalities that are not functioning properly therefore affecting our members both as workers and citizens.”

Cosatu to commemorate passing of 51 municipal workers in bus tragedy on May Day: