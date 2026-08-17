Ramaphosa to address SADC Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit on Monday morning at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

The leaders will discuss the challenges facing the region, including migration, peace and security, among others.

South Africa and other member states have proposed that the matter of migration be placed on the agenda.

Ramaphosa will assume the chairmanship of the bloc until next year August. He has also called on the region to address the conditions driving people to leave their countries.

Some member countries say the summit gives the leaders an opportunity to thoroughly engage on the migration issue.

The African Union (AU) Commission chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is also expected to address the gathering.

MIGRATION

The government of Lesotho says the issue of migration affects the whole SADC region.

It says if one country in particular, South Africa, is experiencing a movement of people, others will be affected.

The country’s Foreign Affairs Minister Limpho Tau says the summit should thoroughly discuss the matter of migration.

Tau says, “Even at the summit itself, South Africa will actually get an opportunity to lay its perspective when it comes to migration. So we really appreciate that and we are happy South Africa has an opportunity based on that. We are happy that it actually tabled it.”

She says, “We are happy that we can even consult and engage on the issue of migration not only as South Africa but as a region because we deemed that as a collective responsibility for us.”

ANTI-UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRATION

Security is expected to be beefed up in Durban as anti-undocumented immigration groups plan to march amid the summit.

March and March as well as Operation Dudula activists plan to march in the city to express their grievances over undocumented foreign nationals to the regional leaders.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says due to the large crowd that is expected to march, the groups will be restricted to the Speaker’s Corner near South Beach.

He says the march will be kept away from the Durban ICC precinct to avoid compromising the security of the heads of state and other dignitaries.

Netshiunda says, “Their message will still be heard and police will escort them from the start to the Speaker’s Corner and ensure that they disperse peacefully. It’s not that we don’t want them to march; we’ll allow them to march.”

He says, “We are going to escort them; we just can’t let them close to the red zone because that’s where the heads of state are. We control the roads, we control the airspace, we control everything around the red zone because we can’t leave anything to chance.”

VIDEO | Security stepped up in Durban for the SADC Summit:



Reporting by Zanele Buthelezi.