President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at around 19:00 pm on Sunday evening on how the executive intends to implement the findings and recommendations of the State Capture Commission Report.

Ramaphosa submitted the plan to the Speaker of the National Assembly on Saturday night.

Parliament says it will scrutinise Ramaphosa’s plan.

Parliament’s Spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo adds, “With the submission of the implementation plan by the president yesterday which outlines how the executive will fulfill the remedial actions recommended by the commission parliament will begin a process of scrutinising the details of the plan as well as overseeing through its oversight instruments, its implementation. The implementation plan will be brought to the attention of members of parliament.”

A tweet by the Presidency on Saturday stated that the President advised the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting to Parliament his response to the recommendations of the State Capture Report.

The President is expected to make the response publicly available and details of the release of the document will be announced in due course.