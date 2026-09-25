Ramaphosa to address nation on Ekurhuleni murders and GBV response

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will soon address the nation on investigations into the murders of women in Ekurhuleni and the response of government to gender-based violence (GBV).

Ramaphosa spoke at the National Heritage Day event in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on Thursday.

The bodies of nine women have been found in the area in the past two months.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with one of the cases.

Ramaphosa, who directed high-priority investigations which a multi-disciplinary specialised team is supporting, says, “The heritage of our women is that they must be able to walk around without any fear that they will be attacked or raped or killed.”

He says, “In a few days I will address the nation on the steps the government is taking to confront GBV and update our people on the investigations into the killings of women in and around Ekurhuleni.”

VIDEO: Ramaphosa says GBVF won’t be SA’s inheritance: