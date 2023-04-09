President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked the members of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church leadership and congregants for their cooperation during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The President attended the church’s first Easter conference since the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. President Ramaphosa visited St Engenas ZCC for the second time since 2016 when he was still the country’s Deputy President.

“I wanted to thank the worshippers as led by Bishop Lekganyane for cooperating with us and working with us during the most testing period in the life of our country. During the pandemic, we came to see the bishop and they agreed that they would close the church and we were here to thank them and also to worship with them. Because their cooperation and their ability to work with us was really what enabled the country, together with many other churches, to navigate its way out of Covid,” says Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends St Engenas ZCC Easter Service in Limpopo:



Ramaphosa has also praised the church for continuing to follow some of the protocols that have legislatively been scrapped.

Ramaphosa adds, “What we were also grateful about was that they still observe some of the protocols of Covid period, wearing of masks, and cleansing of hands. So, we thank them for what they do.”

President Ramaphosa arrived at the St Engenas ZCC in Moria outside Polokwane in Limpopo, where Bishop Joseph Engenas Lekganyane delivered his Easter sermon, accompanied by several ministers, including Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha also attended the Easter conference.

The annual Easter conference drew pilgrims from various parts of the country and even the neighbouring countries.

The pilgrims have expressed excitement at the return of the conference after three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.