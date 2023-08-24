President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the Africa-China Roundtable dialogue to thank the Chinese government for helping the continent deal with and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several African leaders, including the AU Chairperson and President of Comoros, Azzali Assoumani, are attending the meeting on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit, which ended at the Sandton Convention Centre, north of Johannesburg, earlier this evening.

China donated Personal Protective Equipment and vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, President Ramaphosa was the Chair of the AU and had to lead a drive to secure drugs for the continent.

He has personally thanked China for its generosity and insisted the benefit is symbiotic.

