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Ramaphosa successfully interdicts impeachment process

President Cyril Ramaphosa seen delivering the 2026 State of the Nation.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa seen delivering the 2026 State of the Nation.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

The Western Cape High Court has interdicted Parliament’s Impeachment Committee from continuing with its public proceedings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approached the court to halt the impeachment process pending his application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which found that he had a case to answer in the theft on his Phala Phala farm.

The Impeachment Committee was established after the Constitutional Court ruled in May that the National Assembly had acted irrationally when it voted against implementing the panel’s report and that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against the President.

Ramaphosa’s application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel report is scheduled to be heard in September.

VIDEO | Court delivers judgment in Ramaphosa’s impeachment halt bid

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