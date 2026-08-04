Ramaphosa steers clear of IDAC controversy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen to steer clear of the controversies surrounding the NPA’s Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). This follows startling revelations from the Madlanga Commission that suggest that some IDAC officials were using it for some nefarious reasons.

The commission also heard that the case against the now suspended Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola was, in fact, concocted and had no legal basis.

But Ramaphosa says he will allow the commission to finish its work before commenting on any matter emanating from its proceedings.

“As I always say, I do not run a running commentary on what is happening at the Madlanga Commission. So, I leave all that right up to the end. If I run a running commentary, I will soon be like you journalists, and I am not a journalist. I am the President, who has appointed the commission. So, please give me some peace, allow the commission to finish its work, and after that then you can ask me all these questions,” says Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, IDAC’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Serunye has alleged that “other things” were happening in the background, surrounding the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and his six co-accused.

Serunye, who began testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, says he believes the corruption investigation and subsequent prosecution of the Crime Intelligence officials was rushed.

He’s testifying about the prosecution of Khumalo and six others, over the appointment of Dineo Mokwele, as a brigadier in Crime Intelligence.

He’s being led in evidence, by Advocate Thabang Pooe.

Counsel: Is your point that there may have been something to the urgency because normally you wouldn’t be able to investigate a complex matter that quickly?

Serunye: In six months, it’s impossible. And it’s also very clear from the docket that the investigations were incomplete. In six months, it’s impossible. I didn’t know or suspect anything at the time, but things did not look right. But knowing what I know now, what I’ve heard in the commission, it clearly shows that there were other things happening in the background, which really led to all of this.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 153 | Tuesday, 04 August 2026

