Ramaphosa slams Israel for its reluctance to ceasefire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed Israel for its unwillingness to ceasefire.

Ramaphosa said Israel is now becoming a law unto itself and he has called on the international community to also take steps to protect the people of Palestine.

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Rafah as Israeli forces continue to strike the area. He said it is concerning that Israel continues to disregard the International Court of Justice and the resolutions of the United Nations.

“We are dealing here with a state that has decided that it is going to be a law unto itself so our concern deepens when we see what intentions they have on Rafah and the people of Rafah.

“We just see the destruction happening there and we therefore continue to call on the international community to stand up and do something. South Africa stood up and went to the International Court of Justice and we are expecting the ICC to also make a pronouncement. So we believe that people who love justice and freedom should stand up and do something to support the suffering people of Palestine,” said Ramaphosa.

