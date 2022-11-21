President Cyril Ramaphosa is in London, set to start his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom where King Charles the third will host him after accepting the invitation of the late Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to Buckingham Palace.

Ramaphosa will be the first foreign leader that the new monarch will host with a delegation of ministers, including International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

Speaking to the SABC at Stansted Airport on Ramaphosa’s arrival, Pandor outlined a number of issues the President and the King will focus on during their talks.

“Our president is very pleased to have the opportunity to indicate to His Majesty the very strong collaboration that exists between South Africa and the United Kingdom and to emphasise new areas of cooperation that I know his Majesty would have a great interest in. Areas such as the Just Energy Plan which the UK is one of the partners also the area of health where our scientists have collaborated very smartly with regards to COVID -19 variants and other areas of bio-technology.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in London for a State visit: