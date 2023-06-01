President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is sending several ministers to G7 countries as envoys, to explain the country’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

South Africa was not invited to the recent G7 Summit held in Japan for the first time since Ramaphosa came into office.

Ramaphosa announced recently that he and the leaders of five other African countries will be embarking on peace missions to Russia and Ukraine.

He says the country is working to promote a more inclusive, representative and equitable world order.

“In this regard I will be sending once again the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, the Mini of Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition [Ebrahim Patel], Finance Minister [Enoch Godongwana] and Minister in the Presidency [Khumbudzo Ntshavheni] as my envoys to the G7 countries, to explain our peace mission and to deal with various diplomatic matters,” adds Ramaphosa.

