Ramaphosa sends condolences to Tanzania President after husband dies

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, has extended his condolences to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This follows the death of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, on Monday at the age of 80.

The deceased was receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Ramaphosa says the SADC region stands with Tanzania during this difficult time.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “As the people of our region, we reach out in our hearts and prayers to President Hassan and the nation of Tanzania in this difficult moment. We offer you our heartfelt condolences and wish you strength and comfort as you mourn the loss of an outstanding citizen and partner.”