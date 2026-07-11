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Ramaphosa sends condolences to Adams, Makwedini families

Rest In Peace on tombstone
  • Rest in peace on tombstone.
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SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep condolences at the passing of two outstanding young sportsmen, Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, and former South African Rugby Under-18 prop Luqobo Makwedini.

Ramaphosa offered his deep condolences to the families of Adams and Makwedini who have passed away at the age of 25 and 20 respectively.

The President says his thoughts are with Jayden’s teammates in Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as Luqobo’s former SA Under-18 teammates and his club colleagues in France.

Ramaphosa adds, “It is particularly tragic that we are suffering the loss of two outstanding, young athletes at a time when our nation continues to immerse itself in the FIFA World Cup tournament, as well as the Springboks’ and Springbok Women’s matches against Scotland and the USA Eagles in Pretoria today.”

“We are grateful for the joy and victories Jayden and Luqobo have given us and their teams as they lived their dreams and held South Africa’s name high on the scoreboards of global sport.”

“May their souls rest in peace.”

Luqobo Makwedini’s passing leaves family distraught: 

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