Ramaphosa sends condolences on the passing of Malawi’s VP

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the government and people of Malawi on the passing of Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine passengers in an aircraft crash.

Chilima passed away after an aircraft in which they were travelling in disappeared on Monday during a domestic flight. South Africa and Malawi are close trading partners, and they are part of the SADC region.

Condolences have been coming from far and wide.

“This is a loss felt across our country and region and we pray that the people of Malawi will be blessed with the fortitude and peace required in this moment of deep sadness and national mourning. And the Cabinet of the republic of Malawi,” Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya explains.

